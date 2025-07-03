Trinidad Muslim groups raise concerns about Modi’s visit

(Trinidad Guardian) Two more Muslim organisations have raised concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Trinidad and Tobago.

In a statement issued by its president, Mirza Ali-Mohammed, the Islamic Da’wah Movement yesterday called on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to raise the issue of Muslim discrimination in India when she meets with Modi, who arrives in this country today.

The group referenced a series of policies introduced under Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which have drawn international criticism, including the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights previously described the law as “fundamentally discriminatory” because it fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries. The Islamic Da’wah Movement also cited statements by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which accused India of engaging in “systematic practices against Indian Muslims” and fostering “a growing spate of hatred and defamation of Islam.”

“India is home to some two hundred million Muslims. Since India’s independence, Muslims have often faced discrimination, prejudice, and violence, despite constitutional protections,” the group said.

“If Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar addresses this burning issue of Muslim discrimination with PM Modi, she can earn the respect of the Muslim population of Trinidad and Tobago.”

Their concerns came one day after the Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jamaat Association (ASJA) also urged Government to speak “frankly and respectfully” with Modi about religious freedom and the rights of minorities in India.

The Islamic Missionaries Guild has also strongly condemned Modi’s visit.

Imtiaz Mohammed, the president of the Islamic Missionaries Guild and Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Muslims of T&T, expressed disappointment with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

“Today, we denounce the actions of our Prime Minister for granting a state visit to Mr Narendra Modi and for awarding him Trinidad and Tobago’s highest national award.

“He has labelled Muslims as infiltrators and, according to many experts, has incited violence against them.”

Mohammed added that India’s main opposition party has also accused Modi of using divisive language that fosters Islamophobia.

“His visit to Trinidad and Tobago is not supported by the Muslim community here,” he said.

He urged leaders to consult with various sectors of the national community before issuing invitations to international leaders.

Meanwhile, traffic restrictions have been placed in the capital city of Port-of-Spain for the official State visit of Modi.

The restrictions took effect from 10 pm yesterday and end at 10 pm on Friday, July 4.

On Tuesday, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Barry Padarath said several memoranda of understanding between T&T and India will be signed during Modi’s visit.

During an interview with Guardian Media, Padarath said intense preparations were ongoing for the high-profile visit, which will include discussions that can boost development between both countries.

“We can expect to hear more in the areas of ICT and technology, the area of medicine as it relates to pharmaceuticals, in particular, dialysis and cancer treatments. We can expect to hear more about trade and agriculture. There is also some technical support in terms of digitisation.”

Padarath explained that efforts are being made to ensure that the proposed partnerships in key areas will stand the test of time.

Asked about the mood ahead of the visit, Padarath replied in Hindi, “bahut khubsurat,” which in English means very beautiful.