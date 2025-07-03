No barrier preventing juridical review of smear campaign

Dear Editor,

Let us be clear: just because these words are used in the context of politics and a lobbying agreement, and uttered by someone (a USA politician to be precise) outside of Guyana — someone who, allegedly, has clear connections through lobby agreements and arrangements with our very own PPP Government — makes them lawful. And just because the United States may have issued sanctions that impact the businesses of the Mohameds’ for whatever reasons, does not mean the statements made were not driven by malice and intention to cause harm, especially within the context in which they were made and by whom they were made, and their timing. Neither the lobbying agreement, persons nor context bars Mr. Mohamed from taking legal action in and out of Guyana.

Indeed, political and reputational harm along with veiled threats underpin the objectives not only of the utterances and written, but the very idea of conspiring underpin why, by whom, where, when, context and intention. The harm was not limited to Guyana, it was intended and distributed for all to see and listen, globally, especially when you recognize the heightened global attention to Venezuela, Guyana and USA tensions at the moment. Imagine the outrage if another government used public funds to attack its own citizens abroad. Yet, this is what seems to be happening here: public money spent not on schools, hospitals, or roads — but on lobbying to smear and destroy people who dare speak the truth and are emerging as real national minded leaders, not opportunists, looking to profit off of the machinery of Government.

Enough of the hypocrisy. Enough of the corruption. Enough of the state-sponsored political victimization. Enough of the racial manipulation. Sue them. Expose them. Take legal action. And let the people see exactly who is pulling the strings of this dangerous, undemocratic circus leading us nowhere but in circles.

Sincerely,

Mike Sealy