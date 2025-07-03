The key question the PPP must answer is why after five years in power cost of living keeps rising and 39% of Guyanese remain in poverty

Dear Editor

While Vice President Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo tried to sell the Guyanese people the Brooklyn Bridge for the fourth time just before an elections, as he sought last week to present another long-term strategy to reduce food imports and enhance local production by 2027, the real question confronting the nation is this: what tangible steps were taken since 2021 to address the rising cost of living that has disproportionately affected the poor and vulnerable?

By the government’s admission, approximately 39% of Guyanese—over 284,000 people—remain in poverty. Yet for years, we’ve seen a widening gap between policy statements from the PPP leaders and implementation. What is important now is meaningful relief being provided to struggling households before this election season, before they can even consider the PPP as an option.

Meanwhile, individuals like Mr. Azruddin Mohamed, through the WIN campaign and his private philanthropy projects, have filled gaps that the PPP government has failed to address. Mind you, using his private funds. He has provided equipment to the poor, houses to the poor, food to the poor, and new hope to many communities across the country. This is not politics; it is a truth statement. And no amount of personal attacks or state-sponsored bankrupt narratives and dirty tactics can obscure the truth that too many Guyanese are living in poverty every day.

Five Critical Points Where the Government Has Fallen Short

The Cost of Living Crisis Demands Action Now—Not Promises for 2027

—- The Vice President’s two-year projection to replace food imports like onions and red beans may sound visionary, but it is painfully out-of-sync with the daily experiences of families struggling to afford essentials today. If the government was serious about import substitution, why wasn’t this plan launched since 2021?

Recycled Promises Undermine Public Confidence

—-Calls for greater domestic production have been repeated in every election cycle by the PPP—from the Jagdeo Initiative to the Food and Nutrition Strategy 2011–2020—yet import dependence has only increased. The PPP has failed on bringing down food prices. The public is rightly asking: why should we believe the PPP this time when all they have done is watch us suffer from the increased cost of living and did very little? In contrast, Mr. Mohamed’s consistent delivery of tangible support directly to the people from his personal pocket continues to resonate more authentically with everyday citizens, and that is why they are flocking to him.

Inflation is Not Just Global—Domestic Inaction Plays a Role

—-Global price shocks are real, but so are local inefficiencies. But Mr. Jagdeo refuses to address the local inefficiencies in the Ministry of Agriculture, starting with his Minister of Agriculture, who is a fifth wheel to a coach when it comes to real agriculture policies to aid and support the people. The absence of an effective national food price monitoring system, weak post-harvest systems and logistics, and poor market infrastructure, all contribute to food inflation. This is the time for the New GMC to help, but they continue to take little action to help bring down the prices of basic foods. Blaming externalities alone is misleading and passing the responsibility to some phantom force. Maybe Mr. Roger Khan will have to come out and help the PPP solve this one.

Agricultural Development Requires More Than Rhetoric

—-Small farmers remain the lifeblood of food security, yet their access to credit, equipment, infrastructure, and markets remains limited. A truly transformational agriculture strategy would empower local producers, not just talk about cassava and millets. Where is the detailed policy, financing, and roadmap and results?

Fuel Subsidies Are Not a Food Price Reduction Strategy

—-While temporary subsidies are helpful, they do not address systemic inequalities or ensure long-term food access. A national food strategy must account for the needs of vulnerable populations in the hinterland, the elderly, single mothers, and persons with disabilities. These communities continue to wait and wait and wait for help, and no, they do not own cars to benefit from fuel price fluctuations.

So Mr. Jagdeo needs to wake up and reconnect with the people. How did the PPP stray so far away from the masses? The disconnect between political narratives of the PPP and lived realities of the people has never been wider than what we are observing today. While political figures use all the dirty tricks to attack one another, the ordinary Guyanese are looking for leadership that delivers, not just promises.

As public support grows for new voices like Mr. Azruddin Mohamed and the WIN movement, the call the people are making is that we do not want more rhetoric but concrete, timely, and people-centered solutions today. Guyanese deserve action today, not in two years. We must move beyond blame and beyond personal attacks, and instead focus on credible governance that ensures no family goes to bed hungry in a land rich with promise, and if fixing this cost-of-living crisis today means the PPP has to go, then let them go.

Sincerely,

Khemraj Harryram