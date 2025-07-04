CJIA and Aruba Airport Authority forging partnership

Ramesh Ghir, Chief Executive Officer of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), recently concluded a visit to Aruba, where he met with Angeline Flemming and other key executives from the Aruba Airport Authority (AAA). The high-level discussions focused on exploring collaborative opportunities to enhance air service development and joint destination marketing, a release from CJIA said.

The central focus of the discussions was the development of air services between the two locations. Both parties committed to a collaborative approach that will facilitate the exchange of vital information and best practices, the release said.

This initiative aims to support airlines in their strategic decision-making processes for expanding routes, ultimately capitalising on Aruba’s reputation as a premier tourist destination with exquisite beaches and Guyana’s growing prominence in eco-adventure tourism, which is renowned for its abundant flora and fauna.