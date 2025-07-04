Gaico building marina and conference centre on Demerara River

Gaico Construction Inc on Wednesday announced that it is building a marina and a conference centre on the Demerara River.

In a brief statement, Gaico said that the facility will be situated on the Demerara River, with “breathtaking views of the skyline and the new Demerara River Bridge”. It added that “this stunning structure is poised to usher in a new era of luxury and advancement for boating life in Guyana — and beyond”.

Gaico, a civil works company, which specializes in road construction, wharves, bridges and dredging, said that the new venture is part of its ongoing commitment to “engaging with as many sectors of Guyana as possible, proudly contributing to our nation’s dynamic growth”.

It said that the three-story marina is set to open up exciting new opportunities, with its one-of-a-kind location right on the water — introducing a bold new frontier for event spaces and tourism in Guyana.

The company said that the marina will also support its subsidiary, GAILUX Tours, in delivering premium cruise and tour experiences with a fleet of vessels that showcase the best of Guyana’s waterways in luxury and style.

“The future is being built on the water. And it begins here”, it said.