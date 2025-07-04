Gaico preparing for pile driving at Belle Vue pump station

After being handed the task of completing the long-delayed Belle Vue pump station on the West Bank of Demerara, Gaico Construction and General Services Inc is preparing for pile driving.

The contract had originally been awarded to Tepui Inc headed by Mikhail Rodrigues but months of no progress forced the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to hand the project over to Gaico. The NDIA has not said whether Tepui’s contract has been cancelled

In an update on its Facebook page on Tuesday, Gaico said that progress is continuing at the Belle Vue Pump Station.

“We’re pleased to report that Gaico has successfully completed the access road up to the crusher-run level. Currently, the team is moving in materials for landfilling and preparing the crane pad for upcoming pile driving operations. Heavy equipment including cranes and excavators, and site offices—have already been mobilized to ensure smooth operations on site. These enhancements are not only key to efficient and safe execution but also create a more comfortable and productive environment for our hardworking personnel”, the company said.