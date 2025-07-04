Policy Forum sounds alarm over state of transparency body for extractive industries

-cites six months of silence by gov’t

The Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GYEITI) has been inactive for over six months, with no clear explanation from the Ministry of Natural Resources or the GYEITI national secretariat, according to a statement released yesterday by civil society group, Policy Forum Guyana.

The group warned that the prolonged silence and inaction pose serious risks to Guyana’s standing with the global extractive industries transparency initiative (EITI), particularly with key deadlines looming for reporting and validation.

In the statement released under the title `Six Months of Silence: GYEITI amid government inaction,’ Policy Forum Guyana said that since the publication of GYEITI’s sixth annual report in December 2024, all operations have come to a halt, including the work of the multi-stakeholder group (MSG), which plays a central role in overseeing the initiative’s compliance with EITI standards. “Repeated attempts by members of the Multi-Stakeholder Group… to clarify the status of GYEITI and the appointment of new MSG members, have gone unanswered or without any requisite action,” the group stated.