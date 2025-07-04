Richard Stanton to lead One Communications Guyana

ATN International (ATNI) recently announced a strategic leadership transition aimed at further strengthening the company’s commitment to better service to customers across all markets, a release from the company said.

Effective July 1, 2025, Damian Blackburn, President of International Operations and CEO of One Communications Guyana, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors for ATN’s International businesses and Strategic Advisor to ATN International.

In this new capacity, Blackburn will chair the Board responsible for ATN’s international operations, bolster relationships with key partners, and provide strategic direction on corporate development across the organization.