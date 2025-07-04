Warapoka village lodge to expand tourism

A new eco lodge in Warapoka is expected to provide visitors to the north west community with a more nature-based experience.

Warapoka is the only community in the Moruca sub-region that is exploring tourism opportunities as a means of fostering sustainable livelihoods, a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal recently visited the community to respond to a request from villagers during the National Toshaos conference.

“I’m pleased to say on behalf of his excellency the President that your request for the lodge has been approved, and it will be part of this year’s response, in fact the budgetary allocation we have made available is 8 million dollars for your lodge,” Croal announced.