Antigua man charged with death of 19-year-old Guyanese girl

A 24-year-old man in Antigua and Barbuda has been charged with unlawful confinement and killing in connection with the death of 19-year-old Guyanese national Joyleen Abraham, who died after reportedly exiting a moving vehicle on May 7.

The accused, Victor Ince of Lightfoot West, appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel earlier this week, where the charges were formally laid. He was remanded to prison until his next court appearance scheduled for September 17.

According to police in Antigua, the incident occurred around 5:00 pm along a secondary road between New Winthorpes and the Jabberwock main road. Emergency services were called to the scene, where Abraham was discovered on the southern side of the roadway with multiple injuries to her body. She was pronounced dead by a medical doctor at approximately 6:30 pm.

Ince, who reportedly shared a relationship with Abraham, told investigators that she had jumped from his vehicle while it was in motion. However, the nature of her injuries and circumstances surrounding the incident prompted a full police investigation, ultimately leading to the charges against him.

Abraham had only recently arrived in Antigua to visit Ince, just days before the fatal incident. Her death has raised concerns both in Antigua and among the Guyanese diaspora, with calls for a thorough and transparent investigation.