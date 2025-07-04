Blairmont sugar workers strike

-want compensation for shortfalls

Blairmont sugar estate workers took to the streets this week to air their concerns amid reports of the lack of compensation for shortfalls, even though other estate workers are allegedly beneficiaries of such a payment, which workers say cushions the effect of financial losses.

The strike commenced on Monday, and will continue unless there is an engagement with the Head of State or a government minister.

One worker, Fazil Suban, expressed the view that workers at the West Berbice location, are being treated unfairly, since workers at other estates were compensated when there were shortfalls.