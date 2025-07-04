Gov’t had no role in Maduro puppet tweets – Jagdeo

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday denied any direct government involvement in the crafting of tweets sent by US lobbying firm Continental Strategy to Congressman Carlos Gimenez, which labelled presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed a “pro-Maduro puppet.”

While acknowledging the firm’s role in advocating for Guyana’s territorial integrity, Jagdeo stressed that the government does not micromanage their daily operations. “We don’t tell the lobbyists what to do on a daily basis. There’s no one in government who said go after the Mohammeds,” Jagdeo stated at his weekly press conference. “We can do that ourselves here, as we’ve been doing.” Jagdeo also highlighted that the FARA filings are public documents, seeking to dismiss claims by opposition figures that these revelations were “discovered” by them.