Gov’t monitoring how Chinese businesses pay for goods – Jagdeo

The government is monitoring the purchase of goods by Chinese businesses here against those of distributors as reports of payments by way of gold and foreign currency have surfaced, with local banks holding few records from those entities, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo says.

“The Chinese supermarkets et cetera; we are checking how they are paying for their goods because some may be through the purchase of gold and we are examining that, and some may be through the purchase of currency because they can’t come through the formal banking system,” the Vice President stated yesterday.

“We are watching carefully. You are going to see enforcement action against a lot of those people…,” he added.

In the face of reported shortages of United States dollars and government’s periodic release of substantial sums to local banks, Jagdeo said that government has been examining if the monies are being used for legitimate purposes.