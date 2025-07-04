Gov’t to set up insurance mechanism for 6,000 rice farmers – President

Following three years of global negotiations, the government has made a breakthrough, securing funding for climate insurance that will benefit some 6,000 rice farmers across Guyana, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.

President Irfaan Ali made the announcement as he addressed a packed audience of students, teachers, officials, and community members attending the commissioning of the brand-new Christ Church Secondary School yesterday afternoon.

The president recalled the challenges he had encountered during the negotiations. He was often told that it was impossible to secure this type of insurance due to Guyana’s vulnerability to climate change, DPI said.