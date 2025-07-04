President dissolves Parliament and RDCs ahead of elections

President Irfaan Ali yesterday dissolved the 12th Parliament of Guyana and the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) across all ten administrative regions to pave the way for General and Regional Elections, which are scheduled for September 1, 2025.

In his address, the President announced that two Proclamations were signed in accordance with the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

“My fellow Guyanese, in accordance with Article 72 of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, I have signed this afternoon Proclamation No. 1 of 2025, dissolving the 12th Parliament,” the President stated. “Similarly, in accordance with Article 73.2 of the Constitution… I have also signed a Proclamation dissolving the Regional Democratic Councils.”