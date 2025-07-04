SOCU to appeal dismissals against convicted fraudster

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) will be appealing Magistrate Dylon Bess’ dismissal of three matters brought against a convicted fraudster, noting that it finds the decision strange, the unit announced last evening. SOCU said it had also found that the magistrate’s clerk had not transmitted an adjourned date to him and this might have led to his decision.

Dave Rajeshwar Persaud, who is currently serving a three-year sentence for fraud, had three pending matters before Magistrate Bess, who according to SOCU dismissed the matters on May 29, even though a new date was fixed with his clerk on the grounds of his unavailability.

According to a statement from SOCU on June 27, its prosecutors were surprised to learn that Magistrate Bess sitting virtually at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court had dismissed the three charges pending against Persaud.

The prosecutors stated that on the morning of Thursday, May 29, at 6:39 am, they received a WhatsApp message from Magistrate Bess’ clerk, requesting they come up with an adjourned date because the magistrate was scheduled to sit at the Leguan Magistrate’s Court as opposed to the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on that date.