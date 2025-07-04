Unravelling Guyana’s gold smuggling web

The issue of gold smuggling in Guyana has evolved from a matter of domestic concern into a regional geopolitical threat. On June 28, 2025, President Irfaan Ali acknowledged this continuing crisis by pledging to take “extra steps” following a visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a formal advisory issued by the US Embassy in Georgetown. These developments signalled that the illegal movement of Venezuelan gold through Guyana—long known but lightly pursued—had finally drawn serious diplomatic attention. Central to US concern is the convergence of gold smuggling with narco-trafficking networks, which has transformed Guyana’s hinterland into a corridor for transnational criminal operations, with far-reaching implications for regional stability and financial security.

Evidence of this illegal trade dates back at least a decade. A leaked 2015 U.S. intelligence briefing raised early alarms about Venezuela-to-Guyana gold smuggling routes, and the Stabroek News editorial of May 21, 2021, further exposed the scale of the problem. It implicated a local entity in facilitating the movement of smuggled gold to Dubai and noted that the Royal Canadian Mint had suspended its dealings after detecting irregularities in shipments processed through the Guyana Gold Board. These revelations highlighted institutional weaknesses and a troubling pattern of official inaction or complicity. Despite mounting evidence, key government figures remained publicly dismissive.

It was only after the US sanctioned both Nazar Mohamed and his son Azruddin Mohamed in 2024 that the government took more concrete steps, including severing official ties. Still, broader institutional responses lagged behind. The Guyana Gold Board, despite a 2021 admission from Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat that it lacked the capacity to trace gold origins, remained silent. The Financial Intelligence Unit, the Bank of Guyana and other oversight bodies in contradistinction to their 2021 position, also failed in 2025 to offer timely updates or clarifications. Enforcement remained mostly reactive, evidenced by the 2025 interdiction of two Essequibo residents by the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU)—a limited response to a sprawling criminal enterprise.

What compounds these enforcement failures are serious infrastructural and surveillance deficiencies along Guyana’s porous borders. Illicit gold moves with ease through riverine corridors and remote airstrips in the interior, often using the same routes exploited by drug cartels. Major ports and airports remain open to vulnerability, with possible internal corruption ranging from customs officers to logistics agents – these further complicate any interdiction effort. These vulnerabilities create a seamless pipeline through which gold exits the country and foreign currency flows back in—entering financial systems largely unchecked.

Perhaps the most alarming consequence of this unregulated ecosystem is the potential infiltration of illicit funds into Guyana’s formal economy. It remains a credible concern that smuggled gold proceeds may have a nexus with non-oil sectors that are cash-intensive and susceptible to untraceable capital. This has significant implications for the country’s non-oil GDP, which the International Monetary Fund has projected to grow by 13% in 2025. Such figures should be subject to scrutiny, as traditional industries underperform while these high-value sectors expand rapidly.

To address this complex and deeply entrenched issue, the government must move beyond sporadic enforcement and public declarations. It requires a coordinated, transparent strategy that includes forensic audits, institutional reform, and intelligence cooperation with international partners, particularly the US Department of Treasury. Without such action, the illegal gold trade will continue to function like an octopus—its tentacles extending through smuggling routes, compromised institutions and financial systems.