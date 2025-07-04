Apolitical management environment needed at GuySuCo

​Dear Editor,

Now that elections are upon us, the usual debate on how to save GuySuCo has begun. Some say to diversify with other crops and skill utilization, and others say that the money being spent could be put to better use. The reduction of the risk of job loss and its negative impact on the rural communities closely intertwined with sugar production continue to be the focal points of the efforts to find a solution that has eluded many over the years. The sugar industry is one in which communist and socialist policies do not provide a competitive solution. A capitalist approach is best suited for the current situation.

Diversification helps reduce risk and improves profitability, but its pursuit must be linked to the current and easily attained organizational capabilities of the company. What are the key organizational capabilities of GuySuCo? Where can a sustainable competitive advantage be created? These are key questions that the leadership of GuySuCo must answer in order to develop an effective strategy to successfully turn around the company.

Many diversification options are usually adjacent to what a company currently does. One option may be to focus production on organic sugar. White sugar has also been previously mentioned, and an accompanying lucrative regional trade agreement was being structured for the taking. CRG had also previously suggested using Ambassador Ramsammy’s appointment to win lucrative supply contracts within the premium chocolate industry.

These are solutions that do not require a significant immediate change in the culture of the company. Others have also previously suggested using GuySuCo as a contractor to provide drainage and irrigation services that are paid for. An option that a willing government can easily make a reality in the near term. Mr. Vieira’s idea of fish farms is an option that GuySuCo can still leverage. The profitability of the venture speaks for itself, but for some reason it has not taken root within the company.

Is GuySuCo another example of a company so overly focused on its core business that other lucrative options are being overlooked? The continual firefighting of the current problems being faced by the company and the political pressure being placed on the industry does help create such an environment. Luckily for some, heads haven’t rolled as the President had promised. The political pressure being felt by the company’s executives must be immense. The lack of progress in the production and sale of organic and white sugar options would suggest that diversification efforts require an opportunity to be successful. Time and resources need to be carved out from the core business to make this possible.

In addition, some critics are skeptical about saving sugar with the production of cassava and rice. Crops that are better suited for the experienced indigenous communities and devoted rice farmers. These are business opportunities that should first be used to help uplift those communities. Other critics have also shared skepticism about mechanization due to the type of soil. With the opening of new land for the growing of sugarcane, soil type should be a key consideration for both fertility and mechanization. Brazil, who is the market leader, will surely have a good recommendation that will help.

Regardless of which path the leadership of GuySuCo pursues they must make a conscious decision as to where efforts will be focused to gain lucrative market share to help improve the bottom line of the company. Once that is accomplished job security will improve and be sustained. With the current oil boom and the resulting increase in wages and inflation, the cost of production will continue to increase. Focusing on achieving faster top line and margin growth will help overcome these increasing costs.

The options to achieve success for GuySuCo are numerous, but an apolitical management environment will be needed to help foster its acceleration. The best way for any government to help is by securing market access for GuySuCo’s products.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana