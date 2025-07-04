GECOM’s Thursday meeting postponment further delays critical elections related decisions

Dear Editor,

With 58 days left to elections and GECOM still to determine whether the incarcerated will vote; how the names of the those reported dead, by the Commissioner of Police and the Chief Medical Officer, will be deleted from the voters’ list; how the non-resident ballots will be counted; and the Commission advised on the procurement of the sensitive and non-sensitive items, among other outstanding critical tasks. GECOM’s Thursday meeting (July 3) has been postponed, not rescheduled, due to the unavailability of the Chairperson. GECOM however maintains its posture of readiness.

Notably, GECOM never mentions free, fair and transparent elections in its mantra of readiness. Therein lies the irony starting with its advice to the President on its state of readiness to the intended conduct of elections on September 1. It is the said GECOM and the PPP appointed commissioners that admonishes the Opposition appointed commissioners for storming out of meetings in protest of GECOM’s slothful and recalcitrant approach to the essentials for free, fair and transparent elections. Yet, here is GECOM Chairperson’s constructive cancelation of yet another meeting, in the face of much to be done and resistance to doing much of what’s to be done.

Sincerely,

Vincent Alexander

GECOM Commissioner