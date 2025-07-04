Guyana-China relationship has potential for increased growth best reached through acculturation

Dear Editor,

Resilience and stability can be considered the appropriate words to describe the current relationship between Guyana and China in 2025. Despite global turbulence due to armed conflicts, financial system fluctuations and trade wars among many other countries, Guyana and China have maintained a stable and productive relationship. Guyana currently hosts the 17th Ambassador from China to Guyana, Ambassador Yang Yang. In her signed article titled “Seizing New Opportunities for Common Development, ushering in a New Chapter in China-Guyana Relations”, Ambassador Yang highlighted that in 2024, bilateral trade between China and Guyana reached US$1.4 billion, up 14.3% year-on-year and nearly four times higher than in 2019 (Chinese Embassy Website 2025-05-10). A notable sum of trade indeed, and combined with the wealth of people-to-people relationships formed between the Guyanese side and Chinese side in both countries, it could be said that the relationship between China and Guyana has ascended to a new height.

Arguably, the great distance that separates China and Guyana should be a deterrent to a resilient and stable relationship. However, this distance has consistently been overcome by the people engaged in the people exchange that takes place every year. Guyanese are welcome in China as tourists, students and entrepreneurs. Especially via the Confucius Institute at the University of Guyana, considered to be the major gateway to education in China for aspiring students. The strong magnetism that is exerted by China on University level students at this time will only increase as time passes. From experience, I can tell you confidently that the secret to understanding China, whether it be business, society or culture is the understanding of the Chinese language. Speaking Chinese language enables individuals to communicate and understand their Chinese colleagues at a deeper level and to consume Chinese media without any barrier. Chinese language proficiency would allow interested Guyanese to access better education and job opportunities within China and in the countries that host Chinese companies. Furthermore, a scholar, policy advisor or businessman cannot truly say that they understand China if they cannot dialogue amicably with their Chinese colleagues using Mandarin. Therefore, I encourage everyone interested in China to begin their Chinese language learning journey at the Confucius Institute at the University of Guyana.

In 2023, there was a monumental meeting between His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China in Chengdu. President Ali also held discussions with His Excellency Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. The leaders had extensive dialogue and, in an interview, afterward, Ali stated, “All of these things he (President Xi) addressed, he addressed it from a global perspective, a global solution, any global solution must have global buy in.” Guyana subscribing to a global perspective can never be considered a misstep, especially when the global perspective is focused on development which Guyana greatly needs. This meeting could be viewed as a significant pillar added to the foundation of Guyana China relations.

We, Guyanese, should always be cognizant of the fact that China and the United States share a unique relationship and complex history being the two largest economies on this planet. In 2024, US exports to China were $143.5 billion while, while US imports from China reached $438.9 billion. Clearly, these two countries have a financial relationship that is significant. Rhetoric will flow and blows will be exchanged, however, truly developing countries like Guyana could take note of the nature of the relationship (U.S and China) and opt for a path that is most beneficial to Guyana while offering respect where it is due. It is my genuine hope that resilience and stability continue to characterize Guyana China relations. As an avid China watcher, I have seen every indication that China led development is beneficial to receptive host countries. From students to business leaders and governments, all have potential to tap into Chinese led development, as long as we Guyanese increase our knowledge of China, its leadership and its development strategies.

Sincerely,

Justin Gomes