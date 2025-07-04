Ogle to Eccles highway promises faster, smoother travel for commuters

Dear Editor,

A few days ago, Guyana witnessed a proud moment with the commissioning of the new highway linking Ogle to Eccles, directly connecting the East Coast of Demerara to the East Bank. This project, led by the PPP/C administration, is a testament to the kind of transformative development that has been steadily taking shape across the country. Importantly, it also creates a much needed bypass around the congested capital city of Georgetown, offering faster, smoother travel for thousands of commuters and improving the overall flow of traffic between two of the country’s busiest regions.

The attention to detail, from the smooth surface to the well-planned interchanges, reflects a clear and modern vision. It genuinely feels like driving in a developed country, whether it’s the United States, Canada, or even Dubai. It’s clear that those involved in designing and executing this project have drawn from international experience and applied that inspiration to create something world-class right here at home.

This is just one of countless projects that the PPP/C government has delivered during this term, and it reinforces my confidence in the direction the country is heading. It is part of a larger vision that seeks to modernize Guyana and improve the quality of life for every citizen. It’s also one of the key reasons I have publicly endorsed President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali for a second term. His leadership is not only visionary but also action-oriented, and the results are clear for all to see.

We often hear about what needs to be fixed in our country, but moments like these deserve acknowledgment. I commend the government for this achievement and encourage the continued development of smart, people-centered infrastructure across the nation.

Sincerely,

Shazaam Ally