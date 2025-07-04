The GAWU remains proud of its record in defence of all union members and the working-class generally

Dear Editor,

The GAWU’s attention was drawn to a letter signed by former Mayor of Georgetown Pandit Ubraj Narine, which appeared in the July 03, 2025, Stabroek News and a few social media pages. The Pandit’s newfound embrace of sugar workers is interesting. We do not recall him adding his voice when the sugar estates were closed, thousands of Guyanese lost their livelihoods, and tens of thousands more were pushed into despair. Instead, the former Mayor remained mute, as far as we recall.

Had Pandit Narine been careful, he would have known that very early on, it was said that Wales Estate would not be reopened. On September 02, 2020, the Newsroom reported that then newly-elected President Irfaan Ali said Wales was pulled to pieces and could not be salvaged. On March 03, 2018, Kaieteur News reported on the expressions to sell Wales’ assets, seemingly under the guise of scrap metal. Former workers of that estate informed GAWU of many critical operational components that were sold off as ‘scrap metal’ to apparently chosen bidders.

Again, deflection is in full force regarding the reopening of Skeldon. The Guyana Times reported on February 23, 2025, that Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said cane cultivation will be resumed at Skeldon this year. According to the newspaper report, the Minister said it was anticipated that 1,500 hectares would be cultivated by the end of this year. Who is engaged in propaganda now, Pandit?

The former Mayor discusses GuySuCo’s indebtedness to the NIS and the pension scheme. We are not au fait with the quoted numbers and would refrain from commenting. Nonetheless, we can say, without hesitation, that the Union has ensured that sugar workers, like all union members, benefit from all their conditions of work. As far as we know, workers have been accessing their NIS benefits and GuySuCo pensions when they become due. Regarding NIS specifically, we know of concerns surrounding workers’ NIS contribution records. As current and former workers approach the Union, we continue to represent such issues to the NIS and the GuySuCo as the case may be.

The GAWU finds it disappointing that a religious leader, a position of great reverence and respect, has chosen to knowingly, from all appearances, mislead and deceive. We see former Mayor Narine’s attack on the Union as a propagandistic ploy intended to dupe Guyanese. Our Union remains proud of its record in defence of all union members and the working-class generally, and we will not be distracted by those who, from all appearances, have too much time on their hands as they attempt to boost their waning political credentials.

Sincerely,

Seepaul Narine

President

GAWU