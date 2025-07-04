Djokovic easing into old routine as seeds hit back at Wimbledon

LONDON, (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic showed signs that he is easing into the old routine at Wimbledon as the seven-times champion sauntered into the third round yesterday while Barbora Krejcikova also made it through as her title defence continued.

World number one Jannik Sinner also eased into round three as his pursuit of a first Wimbledon title gathered pace, the Italian thrashing Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3.

But Britain’s big hope, fourth seed Jack Draper, ran in to an inspired Marin Cilic and joined the exodus of seeds from the men’s draw which now totals 18 in the opening two rounds.

Despite fervent home support on Court One Draper was out-gunned 6-4 6-3 1-6 6-4 by big-serving Croatian Cilic who produced the kind of tennis that took him to the 2017 final.

“It’s not the pressure, it’s not the whatever. I just didn’t play good enough today. I lost to a better player,” said Draper, who is regarded as Britain’s successor to two-time champion Andy Murray. “I came up short.”

This year’s Championships have been littered with big names biting the dust early and while Draper’s loss sent shockwaves around the grounds, day four provided some big statements from those fancied for deep runs on the lawns.

Former women’s champion Elena Rybakina arrived very much under the radar but has reached the third round for the loss of a mere seven games, the 11th seed destroying Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-3 6-1 in 62 minutes.

Five-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, surprisingly yet to go past the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, is another who will quietly fancy her chances and the Pole looked impressive as she hit back from a set down to beat Caty McNally 5-7 6-2 6-1.

Djokovic struggled past Alexandre Muller on Tuesday when he was hampered by stomach issues.

Two days later, however, he was at his ruthlessly efficient best in a 6-3 6-2 6-0 thrashing of popular Briton Dan Evans on Centre Court.

The 38-year-old is bidding to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record eight Wimbledon titles and claim an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam crown and, while the talk is of top seed Sinner and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz disputing the final, the Serbian should not be dismissed.

He has reached the last six Wimbledon finals and clearly believes he will still be around on July 13.

“Technically, tactically I knew exactly what I needed to do and I executed perfectly,” Djokovic said after his 99th match win at Wimbledon since making his debut in 2005.

“Sometimes you have these kind of days, where everything goes your way, everything flows and it’s good to be in the shoes and holding a racket on a day like this.”

Czech Krejcikova, a surprise winner last year, found herself out on Court 2 where the 17th seed produced a typically businesslike display as she battled past American Caroline Dolehide, winning 6-4 3-6 6-2.

She will face a much more dangerous American next in the form of Emma Navarro after the 10th seed crushed Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-2.

With four of the top five women’s seeds already gone, the draw looks wide open for players such as Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva who beat Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 7-6(4).

Swiatek will also be fancying her chances as she prepares for a third round against American Danielle Collins.

Asked to explain early defeats for so many fancied players such as French Open winner Coco Gauff and last year’s runner-up Jasmine Paolini, Poland’s Swiatek kept it simple.

“Sometimes we will lose early because the schedule is pretty crazy. You can’t win everything,” she said.

More than half of the 32 men’s seeds have perished before the third round, with 13 failing to clear the first hurdle, but those remaining reasserted themselves on Thursday.

Australia’s 11th seed Alex de Minaur beat Arthur Cazaux 4-6 6-2 6-4 6-0, while powerful Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, seeded 15, beat American Marcos Giron 6-4 3-6 6-4 7-6(4) to underline his credentials as a dangerous floater.

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, playing in his 59th successive Grand Slam, may no longer be considered a genuine title threat but, more than a decade since reaching his sole Wimbledon semi-final, he showed he is still a class act as the 19th seed beat tricky Frenchman Corentin Moutet 7-5 4-6 7-5 7-5.

There were still casualties though. American 13th seed Tommy Paul needed treatment on a foot injury on his way to a 1-6 7-5 6-4 7-5 defeat by Austria’s 165th-ranked Sebastian Ofner.