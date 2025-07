Andrew Ali, a 24-year-old construction worker from Lot 12 Annandale Rail-way Embankment, East Coast Demerara was arrested on 1st July 2025 by a rank from the Cove and John Police Station and charged on Thursday with the rape of a child under 16.

Ali appeared at the Vigilance Magis-trate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where the charge was read to him.

He was not requir-ed to plead and was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to 5th August 2025 for disclosure.