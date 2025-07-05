Around 1,000 house lots being shared in Region 10

Approximately one thousand residential lots are being distributed to families in the Linden, Region 10 as part of the New Wismar Phase 2 Housing Development.

A release yesterday from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) said that the allocations are taking place at Watooka House in Linden during a Dream Realise event. Families across low, middle, moderate, and high-income brackets will benefit from this initiative. Over 90 Certificates of Title will also be distributed.

Before the allocations began, the gathering was addressed by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry; and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Bishram Kuppen.