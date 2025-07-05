Brutus defends application for bank records disclosure

-tells court welfare fund ‘has been used for everything’

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus, and co-accused, Ashraf Zafarally, reappeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty regarding Brutus’ application for broader financial disclosure in relation to bank records of the police welfare fund.

Prosecutor Dwayne Braithwaite opposed the application, telling the court that Brutus is facing 252 charges in relation to money laundering, fraud, and other serious financial crimes. He explained that the charges in question are related to misconduct while in a public office with one charge relating to the Guyana Police Force Welfare fund pertaining to more than $13 million.

Braithwaite stated that the charges were related to January 11, 2024, noting that the general principle established is that the threshold in relation to the court’s granting of a banker’s book application is that it must be relevant. Further, the charges alleged that Brutus while in public office had used funds for purposes he should not have, and that he [Brutus] was asking for four years of banking documents and transactional documents from 2021 to 2024. Braithwaithe submitted that that four- year period is irrelevant and questioned what effect it would have on the accused person’s case.