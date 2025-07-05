Enmore $6.6b hospital opened

The $6.6 billion Enmore Regional Hospital on the East Coast of Demerara was yesterday opened with President Irfaan Ali underscoring that it brings the vision of equitable access to state-of-the-art healthcare for Guyanese regardless of where they live.

“This hospital is part of a larger vision, a vision of a Guyana where every child, every mother, every elder, every patient, regardless of their income or their address, has access to high quality, modern, responsive and people-centred health care, a vision where health care is no longer a privilege but a right fulfilled,” Ali stated in the feature address at the commissioning ceremony held last evening at the hospital.

He added, “A vision where a young mother in Pomeroon, an elderly man in Lethem, or a miner in Mahdia, gets the same world-class medical attention as someone in Georgetown. That is our commitment that is our contract with the people. That is our cause.”

The hospital, like the Georgetown Public Hospital and the recently opened Diamond Regional Hospital, has a 24-hour Accident and Emergency Department, a fully equipped laboratory, and advanced imaging services. It will feature 75 in-patient beds, a modern birthing room, and two modern operating theatres, which will be staffed with highly trained medical professionals to ensure the highest level of care for patients.

With six planned regional hospitals, the President said that technology use is integral for all, as public healthcare providers here are tapping into remote expert resources support using the internet and the use of artificial intelligence.