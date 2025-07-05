Figueira was no heavyweight – Norton

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Aubrey Norton yesterday rebuffed suggestions that Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira who recently resigned from the PNCR was a heavyweight and that his departure is a serious blow.

At the party’s weekly press conference yesterday, Norton stated that Figueira’s earlier removal from key positions was a matter of competence and diligence, not political marginalization, and strongly disagreed with the notion of him being a “heavyweight” within the party.

“None of them are heavyweights,” Norton declared, referring to Figueira and other recent departees. He stressed that “heavyweights are determined by our party based on, one, the work you do and not solely the position you hold.”

In a direct challenge to Figueira’s perceived influence, Norton urged scrutiny of his past performance. “I invite you to go through the performance of Figueira and see what in it suggests to you that he was a heavyweight performing credibly for the APNU.” He cited a significant improvement in a critical portfolio after Figueira’s exit: “In fact, youth, sport, and culture only became a focus after I removed Figueira and placed Nima Flue Bess, and she is a heavyweight.”