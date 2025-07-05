Grove vendor charged with firing gun at man

Ishmael Lewis, a vendor of Grove, East Bank Demerara, appeared yesterday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court charged with discharging a loaded firearm with intent to harm.

Lewis was not required to plead to the charge.

It is alleged that on Saturday, May 31, at Plum Park, South Sophia, Georgetown, Lewis discharged a loaded firearm at Carlton Williams with intent to maim or disfigure him.

Lewis’ counsel, attorney-at-law Stacy Goodings, in the application for bail, stated that her client was a vendor with no antecedents and he denies the allegation. She added that her client has no difficulty with Williams who is his neighbour and that he [Williams] had expressed an issue with parking in the area. Goodings requested reasonable bail while reassuring that her client was not a threat to Williams.