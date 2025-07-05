Guyana, state of Roraima to step up efforts for second phase of Linden to Lethem road

Guyana and the northern Brazilian state of Roraima have agreed to intensify efforts towards the completion of the second phase of the Linden to Lethem road.

The governor of the Brazilian state, Antonio Olivério Garcia de Almeida was in Guyana yesterday for talks and met with President Irfaan Ali and other government officials.

A joint statement said that the two sides discussed a number of areas for cooperation including intensifying efforts towards the completion of the second phase of the Linden to Lethem road. This would allow the transit of traffic for the northern Brazilian states from Port Georgetown and along the Linden to Lethem road.

Currently, 121 km of all-weather road is being built between Linden and Mabura Hill. It is a joint endeavour of the Guyana Government, the United Kingdom and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). In December 2020, it was announced here that the CDB, the United Kingdom and the Guyana Government, had partnered to fund the US$190 million project for the upgrading of 121 kilometres of road from Linden to Mabura Hill. The CDB is putting up US$112 million via a loan towards the project. The approved sum for the project represents the largest project that the regional bank has financed in its 50-year existence. The UK is providing a US$66 million grant and the Guyana Government will provide US$12 million.