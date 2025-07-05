JES completes men’s health, sexual and gender-based violence workshop in Santa Rosa

Approximately fifteen men participated in a two-hour Men’s Meeting on 30 June 2025, at the Kumaka Ball Field Community Centre, Moruca, Sub Region One on men’s health and sexual and gender-based violence. The event, a first of its kind, was organised by Medino Abraham with permission from the Santa Rosa Village Council and was led by Vidyaratha Kissoon and Kester Harding of the Justice Education Society (JES) Guyana.

The discussions, which followed the presentations firstly, on men’s health, provided valuable insights, with equal alarm, at the identification of prostate cancer and suicide as significant global health concerns for men. The awareness of these issues prompted the participants to address the prioritization and harmonization of physical health alongside spiritual well-being. Some conclusions coming from the participants included cultivation of spiritual health through such practices as prayer, meditation, and adherence to personal beliefs and values, all of which contribute to a purposeful life.