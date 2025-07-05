Guyana News

`Justice Ramlal served rule of law without fear or favour’ – Bar Association

Justice William Rajendra Ramlal
The Guyana Bar Association (GBA) has extended its condolences to the family of the late Justice William Rajendra Ramlal (Ret’d). A statement from the GBA said, “We, at the Guyana Bar Association, are saddened at the passing of yet another legal luminary.”

The GBA statement provided a brief biography on the late Justice Ramlal. According to the GBA, Justice Ramlal commenced his legal career following a short stint in the teaching profession; he taught in both private and public schools in the 1970s. He ended his teaching career to pursue law studies (1978-1984) at the University of the West Indies and the Hugh Wooding Law School. In 1984, Justice Ramlal was admitted to practice as an Attorney-at-Law in Guyana at the Attorney General’s Chambers where he served as State Counsel and Senior State Counsel (1984-1988) and as a Magistrate (1988-1989). A brief period of private practice ensued (1989-1991), following which Justice Ramlal rejoined the Magistracy in 1991, serving with distinction as Magistrate, Senior Magistrate, and Principal Magistrate until his appointment as Judge of the High Court in 2000.

