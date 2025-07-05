Man charged with violent robbery on King St

A man was yesterday granted $80,000 bail after being charged with robbery with violence.

Orwin Fraser, also known as “Lilawattie,” appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him.

It is alleged that on April 10, 2025, at King Street, Fraser robbed Melville Marks of a cellphone valued at $78,000, a backpack worth $5,000, and $15,000 in cash—amounting to a total of $98,000. He is further accused of using personal violence during the commission of the robbery.

The prosecution informed the court that the case involves a police officer who was unable to attend the hearing. As a result, Magistrate McGusty granted bail in the sum of $80,000 and adjourned the matter to August 8, 2025.