Motorcyclist dies after stabbed in Robb St ‘road rage’

A motorcyclist died after he was stabbed yesterday during an altercation with the driver of a car in front of Sheng Da Trading located between Robb and Albert streets, George-town, in what is being described as ‘road rage’.

Dead is Jamal Greene, a mechanic of D’Urban Street, Georgetown. The stabbing is said to have stemmed from an altercation between Greene, who was riding a motorcycle – CN9595, and the driver of a car- PXX 7379. Accord-ing to a police source, the driver is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital under police guard.

A source close to the deceased who requested anonymity told Stabroek News at the scene that the incident was some kind of “road rage” between the two men. “And they get into an altercation and they fight. One person got stabbed.”