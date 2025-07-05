Protest over Commissioner of Information taken to Office of the President

A handful of members of civil society yesterday protested outside of the Office of the President (OP) on Vlissengen Road over the continued non-functioning of the Office of the Commissioner of Information and the failure of President Irfaan Ali to address the issue.

Beginning March 28, activists including commentator Christopher Ram, members of the trade union movement and the Guyana Press Association mounted protests for three consecutive weeks outside of the East Street office of Commissioner of Information Charles Ramson Sr without any action being taken by the government to make him accountable for failing to respond to queries and not submitting reports.

The situation prompted an April 14 letter from Ram on behalf of the protest group to President Ali. There has been no response from the presidency to the letter.

The letter pointed out that the Access to Information Act vests constitutional responsibility for the Office of the Commissioner of Information in the President.