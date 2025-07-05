Top writers honoured at 2024 Guyana Prize for Literature

By Telesha Ramnarine

The winners of the 2024 Guyana Prize for Literature were officially announced last night, honouring outstanding work in fiction, poetry, drama, non-fiction, and youth categories.

The awardees were commended not only for the quality of their writing but also for their ability to capture the complexity, richness, and cultural depth of the Guyanese experience. The event, held in the Atlantic Conference Centre of the Pegasus Hotel in Georgetown, brought together authors, academics, and literary enthusiasts.

In the Fiction category, the top three winners were Berkley Wendell Semple with “Kipling Plass” in third place, David Dabydeen with “Sweet Li Jie” in second, and Oonya Kempadoo in first place. Abigail Persaud Cheddie received a special prize for “Ixora Mara: Sourhouse.”