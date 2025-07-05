CPCE possessed the ideal environment and aesthetics for a secondary school

Dear Editor,

I am a parent of a child that attends Christ Church Secondary School. For me it is a bittersweet moment to see the school being reopened with its spanking new facilities. I say bittersweet because the alternative location for the past few years – CPCE compound in Turkeyen – was what I, as a parent, deemed as an ideal location for a secondary school. CPCE was spacious, its classrooms well ventilated, there was ample space for recreational activities and parking was very adequate.

As my child move into the new building I know it will be an exciting new adventure. However, so much of what my child, and I as a parent, experienced over the past two years will now be severely curtailed. There are no recreational facilities, the school compound is small and congested, and the school is located in an area where there is always chaotic traffic and non-existent parking facilities. So my usually mundane act of dropping off and picking up my child will now be an act of chaos interspersed with a bit of bullying and even a bit of illegal parking just to collect my child.

Just as my child will have to adjust, so will I as a parent. But if the Ministry of Education ever wished for a blueprint of what a complete secondary school location should be, then CPCE is it.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Provided)