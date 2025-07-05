​It will take decades to rebuild trust in police force

Dear Editor,
Reference, “Police seeking to rebuild public trust – Top Cop says” – I’m sorry to say, will take decades — if ever — to rebuild that trust. Like many others, I simply do not trust the police. A crime was committed against a member of my family, and the police covered it up. That experience alone has left me with zero confidence in the system. Additionally, I am constantly harassed on the streets by police officers who stop me illegally and ask for money. I hate this harassment. It seems to be never-ending, and as long as this continues, people will never trust the police. In Guyana, the police are sadly among the least trusted individuals in society.
Sincerely,
Anthony Pantlitz