No reason why formula used to secure Marian Academy’s 2025 remarkable NGSA achievement cannot be replicated

Dear Editor,

It is a year to celebrate for the Marian Academy family, with the 2024-2025 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results now out. Guyanese students did better overall this year, with increased pass rates, and Math and English scores crossing higher thresholds. At the Marian Academy, the students rose high, then soared higher, with performances that would leave a classy pole vaulter green with envy. From excellent to sublime, as the roll call would now show.

Thirteen students, with scores of over 99%, qualified for a place at Queen’s College with Saura Ruplall (99.62%), Arianne Lynch (99.60%), and Messiah Fiedktou (99.43%) earning the highest marks at Marian this NGSA cycle. In all, 33 Marian Academy students recorded marks that made them eligible for a place at one of the top five public schools in Guyana. A monumental achievement, I would say, with which many others should agree. A nine-year-old who sat for the NGSA walked away with an astounding 97.53% score; an exceptional achievement considering the relative tenderness of that age. Pause and think of that for a minute: a nine-year-old scoring 97.53%. The school’s scores ranged from 99.62% to 76.67% (1 student). It is clear that a huge amount of effort, sustained effort, made a pivotal contribution for such results to be had. Aptitude helps, no doubt about that; but the combined efforts of students, parents and guardians, and teachers had to be ongoing, inspiring, and deep to reap such awesome results. These additional numbers emphasize that point.

The school’s overall pass rate stood at 96.28%, which is one for the books, I would say. Math students excelled with a 97% pass rate. Science successes were at the same 97% level; while English and Social Studies topped out at 96% each. These children are young, with a long road ahead of them. But with academic achievements of such a superb nature, these represent the heights of instructional energies. It is what working diligently with the human raw materials at hand could deliver. All can now bask in numbers that would convert even the most skeptical. There should be few, if any at all. Congratulations to all for the devotion to the tasks at hand, and to the students for putting their heads down, and being the best that can be. From the new principal to the cohort of teachers, and to the supporting staff-cleaners, security personnel, and others – a learning environment was clearly fostered. There is a blueprint somewhere in there. Some of those Marian NGSA results speak powerfully to the long hours and tireless efforts of those who taught in specific areas. While I am sharing out the honours, it is well that upstairs is remembered and paid the homage due. To God be the voices raised in rejoicing and thanksgiving.

If I may be allowed the liberty, there is no reason why some of this cannot be replicated in other institutions of learning across Guyana. I think that it can be done. I would recommend that there is neither preening nor politics to mess with the formula. Just sheer effort and a genuine commitment to raising standards, to making education the key to the future that I have heard so much about. Guyanese from young to old can deliver. The challenge is to rise above the environment, to be single-minded in vision, focus, and the components that produce the best results. It has been a special blessing to share these numbers and names, that make all of us proud. Nicely done! Marian Academy students. With these first achievements, the stage is set for them to go forth, join their contemporaries, and conquer the worlds in front of them. Do it!

Sincerely,

GHK Lall