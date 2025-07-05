Colts sweep Eagles; Ravens defeat Kobras to level series

‘One Guyana’ Basketball Playoffs

Colts completed a 2-0 sweep of Eagles to advance to the divisional final, while Ravens levelled their three-match series against Kobras at 1-1 when the ‘One Guyana’ Basketball Playoffs continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

The Colts grounded the highly touted Eagles unit 96-86 to complete an unlikely sweep of last year’s losing finalists.

Shelroy Thomas led the Colts with 23 points, while O’Quacey Shortt was the next best scorer with 17 points. Supporting with 13 points apiece were Dimitri Rankin and Sheldon Thomas, with Evans Johnson and Aurelio Hardy scoring 12 and 10 points apiece.

On the other side, Zion Gray amassed a game-high 30 points, while Michael Turner and Travis Belgrave tallied 21 and 17 points, respectively.