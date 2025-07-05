High Court injunction stops golf team from finishing tourney

(Barbados Nation) The High Court of Barbados yesterday prevented the national golf team from any further participation in the 2025 Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships, being staged at the Barbados Golf Club in Durant’s Christ Church.

This, after a legal team representing golfer Maurice Forde filed an injunction in the High Court. Forde is arguing that he was not chosen to represent the country though he successfully completed the qualification process.

Yesterday’s court Order put an end to the exploits of the Barbados men’s team which had put in an excellent performance in round one, with Xzavier Wiggins and Robert Edghill leading the team top performances.

The team took to the course for round two, however, they were only able to complete three holes.

The team was withdrawn with immediate effect and the BGA sent a statement round social media to highlight the issue.

“We regret to inform you that due to a restraining order issued by the court on July 3rd, 2025, in the matter of Maurice Forde v. Barbados Golf Association, we have been legally barred from further participation in the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship 2025,” the association said in a press statement.

“An appeal was made to have the order nullified, but this was rejected by the court. As a result, we have no choice but to immediately withdraw the BGA male team from the championship.”

“Please be advised that any further participation in the event by team members may be considered contempt of court, which carries serious consequences, including fines or even imprisonment.”

“We understand the frustration and disappointment this causes, but compliance with the court’s order is mandatory. We will keep you updated on any further developments and explore all possible avenues to resolve this matter.,” the statement concluded.

When the Nation reached out to members of the association, they declined to comment on the grounds that it was a legal matter.