Trinidad & Tobago extend lead at CARICOM Classic chess tournament

Defending champions Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) are tightening their grip on the 2025 CARICOM Classic Team Chess Tournament title, pulling further ahead of Jamaica after a crucial fifth round of action yesterday at the Pegasus Corporate Suites in Georgetown.

Heading into Round Five, T&T held a slim advantage over the Jamaicans, but their composed showing saw them extend that lead to 1.5 points.

The clash between the two front-runners, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, lived up to expectations. The T&T lineup of FM Joshua Johnson, FM Kevin Cupid, WFM Ysvett Hermoso Rodriguez, and WCM Zara La Fleur faced off against Jamaican counterparts FM Joshua Christie, FM Shreyas Smith, Amy Stephenson, and Kaia Gayle in a pivotal showdown. Rodriguez’s win over Stephenson was the only decisive result, giving T&T the edge. The remaining matches, Johnson vs. Christie, Cupid vs. Smith, and La Fleur vs. Gayle, all ended in well-contested draws. Over on the Guyanese boards, Round Five featured a domestic clash between Guyana Team A and Team B. CM Sachin Pitamber delivered a stunning upset against CM Taffin Khan, breaking through his opponent’s defences and forcing resignation on move 32 after pinning a trapped bishop and threatening checkmate.