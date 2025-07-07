On June 27th, over 40 civil society organisations and prominent individuals from at least 15 countries across the Caribbean have signed on to an open letter issued by the Assembly of Caribbean People, and addressed to the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) who are gathering for the Forty-ninth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) from 6-8 July in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The open letter calls for immediate and decisive action against the Israeli “rogue state” in response to its ongoing atrocities against Palestinians. Maren Mantovani, member of the International Secretariat of the Palestinian-led BDS movement, will arrive in Jamaica ahead of the CARICOM summit, taking place on July 6-8, to strengthen regional solidarity and catalyze concrete state-level action. Mantovani has said:

“Compliance with their legal obligations under international law, including through imposing sanctions, is a must for UN member states. This is not just a moral duty, nor merely a desirable action — it is a legal duty. The people of the Caribbean share with Palestine a common history of anti-colonial struggle and can give a vital contribution to the fight for human rights for all.

“We hope that the landmark directive issued by Antigua and Barbuda that confirms the prohibition for vessels sailing under their flag to carry military supplies to conflict zones, can become standard across the CARICOM and globally. Further, these shores should not be a safe haven for Israel’s genocidaires and war criminals, and this demands the immediate cancellation of visa-free entry for Israeli citizens to be able to apply the necessary screens.”

This week we carry the open letter, “Open Letter to the Heads of Government of CARICOM

Israel is a Pariah State and must be treated as such.” Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, is the Incoming CARICOM Chair for the next six months. The region is watching.

Honourable Heads,

We the undersigned appreciate that there are very many matters on the agenda of your Annual Summit. These of necessity pertain to the functioning and/or strengthening of CARICOM such as the implementation of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) as well as issues affecting Member States – the situation in Haiti; the impact of climate change; crime and security; and policies and decisions that are made by actors external to CARICOM – trade and tariff “wars”, immigration, among many others. There is one issue, however, that does not directly impact the lives of citizens of CARICOM but which ought to be of great concern to everyone given that it goes to the root of our understanding as Caribbean people of “humanity”.

We refer, of course to the continuing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel, its illegal occupation of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as the state’s intensification of its policies of apartheid against the entire Palestinian people.

Honourable Heads, a number of Open Letters have been sent to you on this issue, one dated 2024 February 24 from Trinidad and Tobago In Solidarity with Palestine, which groups a number of important civil society organisations in Trinidad and Tobago; and a second dated 2024 July 24 from several umbrella and local civil society organisations from the region including The Assembly of Caribbean People.

Honourable Heads, the facts are not in doubt, are well known to your good selves and thus we need not restate them here. Suffice it to say that all the major international bodies – the United Nations, the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice have all found that the state of Israel has committed crimes against humanity and genocide and is operating apartheid in the Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. There are as well many non-governmental organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch that have documented gross violations of the basic human rights of Palestinians and war crimes committed by Israel.

Honourable Heads, the UN General Assembly has passed by overwhelming majorities Resolutions on this issue. CARICOM member states have voted in favour of UNGA Resolution A/ES-10/L.31/Rev.1, co-sponsored by Guyana, which for the first time in 42 years has demanded targeted and lawful sanctions against Israel. The ICJ and ICC have handed down judgements and the ICC has issued arrest warrants for the key leaders of Israel to stand trial for their crimes. Of course, Israel and its fascist leaders have thumbed their noses at the international community and the bodies that have been established to deal with states and leaders who wantonly violate every norm of international law and principles and who engage in actions that run counter to the established values of humanity. That Israel has done so is, we have no doubt, due to the support and succour given to them by powerful nations of the global north and the United States in particular. Thus Israel has received hundreds of millions of USD in financial and military support since it began its genocide of the people in Gaza.

This is not the first occasion in history when a state and its leaders have acted in this manner and had support from powerful nations. We cite one example with which we are all very familiar – Apartheid South Africa. In that situation, those in the world who stood for justice and humanity came together and took a very principled position – Apartheid South Africa was a pariah state and must be treated as such. That international solidarity contributed immensely to the eventual ending of apartheid in South Africa.

Honourable Heads, we the undersigned are of the very firm belief that Israel is a pariah state and must be treated as such. Since the Open Letters to your good selves which were sent in 2024, the situation in Gaza has worsened drastically. We know that you are aware of the painful details: horrendous suffering as Palestinians starve or are killed trying to get a little bit of food; the constant bombings that kill scores of people – especially women and children,–daily; the violent attacks, displacement of Palestinians from their homes and farms and the destruction of their property by “settlers” and the Israeli military in the Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. And, then of course there was the unprovoked war of aggression on Iran by the Israeli military and backed up by the US.

In this circumstance, the rest of the world cannot sit on the side lines as passive onlookers. We must take action to register our abhorrence at what is taking place and to do what we can to avoid any complicity with Israel’s crimes, and register our position that Israel is a pariah state. To this end, we the undersigned call on Honourable Heads of CARICOM to:

1. In line with international legal obligations, impose targeted, lawful sanctions on Israel, including comprehensive military embargoes, and prohibit selling flags to vessels carrying arms, dual-use items or other military equipment to Israel, given that these would contribute to Israel’s atrocities and crimes against humanity. In this regard, we congratulate the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for taking action and issuing a prohibition directive with consequences. However, after the vessel went dark it was confirmed to have delivered 10 tons of military explosives on 4th June to Israel, using an Antigua & Barbuda flag. Antigua & Barbuda must stand by their directive and hold the company accountable under international law.

2. Suspend all sporting and cultural relations with Israel as was done with apartheid South Africa. 3. Immediately suspend diplomatic relations with the state of Israel and consequently revoke the diplomatic recognition of its Ambassador to various member states.

4. Endorse and openly support accountability measures against Israel at international courts, including South Africa’s case against Israel under the Genocide Convention before the International Court of Justice (ICJ); and the case against Israel and several of its leaders at the International Criminal Court.

5. Following the ruling of the ICJ on the “Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem”, immediately end all other forms of complicity with Israel’s illegal military occupation, its ever more brutal genocide in Gaza, and the root cause of all this – Israel’s 76-year-old regime of settler-colonialism and apartheid – and work within the UN General Assembly to re-activate the UN Special Committee against Apartheid to help eradicate Israel’s regime of apartheid and hold those responsible accountable

6. Suspend all trade, economic and financial dealings with Israel and ensure that no company – state or private – registered in a CARICOM Member State is engaged in trading with or has other economic or financial dealing with the state of Israel or Israeli companies.

7. Support the expulsion of Israel from international fora, including the UNGA and other UN organs, the Olympics, FIFA, having regard to the unequivocal judgments of the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice with respect to Israel’s violations of international laws.

8. Cancel visa waiver programs as Colombia has recently done, and install proper checks on Israeli passport holders to CARICOM nations. Almost all member states of the CARICOM allow Israeli citizens to enter visa free in their country. The immigration departments through relative procedures, must deny visa, and if found in its territory immediately deport any visitor with links to the ongoing genocide, war crimes, or crimes against humanity in Gaza, regardless of diplomatic status.

9. Participate in the Emergency Meeting of The Hague Group to be held in Bogotá, Colombia, on July 15/16, and join as members this gathering of states, which have united to take coordinated legal and diplomatic measures against Israel’s violations of international law.

Honourable Heads, this was the policy approach taken when dealing with apartheid South Africa. The same must now be applied to the pariah state of Israel. In the words of the late South African Freedom Fighter –

Nelson Mandela – “But we know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”