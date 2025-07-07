APNU coalition launches campaign with pledge to root out corruption

– vow to ‘take back Guyana’

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) presidential candidate Aubrey Norton informed voters last night that his party was on “a journey to take back Guyana,” promising a return to “honest govern-ment” and the restoration of law and order.

Speaking at the official launch of the APNU’s election campaign at the Square of the Revolution before a sizable crowd, Norton accused the current People’s Progressive Party/Civic government of rampant corruption. “Every child knows that this is now the most corrupt country in the world,” he asserted as he vowed to “root corruption out of this country,” stating unequivocally, “the PPP must go.”

Banging on for some 50 minutes, Norton directly challenged the perceived misuse of the nation’s oil wealth, claiming the current administration views it “as theirs to steal.” He highlighted concerns about officials acquiring significant wealth, contrasting it with their reported incomes. “I invite them to put their in-come beside their wealth,” he challenged.