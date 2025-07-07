Cyprus town rallies round Guyanese restaurateur faced with deportation

A Guyanese woman who had been detained in Cyprus and was awaiting deportation was on Friday released by the authorities there following a wave of support for her from the public and organisations.

According to the Cyprus Mail, Katina Baird, 32, who owns Katina’s Tasty Food Caribbean Restaurant in central Larnaca, Cyprus had been arrested and transferred to the Menogia Detention Centre, despite her lawyer Elias Christou asserting she has operated legally and paid all social insurance contributions and taxes for years. Her arrest sparked outrage and concern in the community, where her lawyer told the newspaper, she had participated in municipal events, contributed to Larnaca; “that’s how people got to know and love her”.

The lawyer told the newspaper that Baird had arrived in Cyprus legally several years ago with her British hus-band. Under EU regulations, individuals typically need to remain married for three years to maintain residency as a family member of an EU citizen. However, Baird’s marriage lasted two years and 11 months before ending in divorce due to documented domestic violence, for which a police complaint was filed.

“She went to the Immigration Depart-ment to submit her documents as a divorced person and requested status to continue working in Cyprus,” Christou told the newspaper. “They refused, so we submitted both a hierarchical appeal to the minister and an administrative appeal to the court, asking for the decision to be declared null and abusive against her.”

Those legal proceedings were scheduled for October.

Following Baird’s release last Friday, which her lawyer said was by “popular demand of the society of Larnaca and Cyprus…” he thanked the deputy migration minister, Larnaca mayor, House president, political party leaders and MPs, and especially the press and journalists who “gave the true dimension of the issue and mobilised public opinion”.

The newspaper said he also thanked all the people who posted the story on their social media accounts, while Baird did the same stating, “this is my home, this is my family”.

Meanwhile, Deputy Migration Minister Nicholas Ioannides told another news outlet, philenews, that humanitarian factors were taken into account in Baird’s case and procedures laid out in the law would be followed to make her residency legal “if she so wishes”.