Immobilised truck, lack of driver awareness likely led to fatal Mahaica crash – Traffic Chief

Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh yesterday restated the critical need for driver awareness and proper vehicle maintenance. Pro-viding a detailed account of the events leading up to Saturday night’s fatal incident that claimed the life of Kevindra Tularam, the Traffic Chief issued yet another stern message to all motorists.

Tularam was killed when his SUV collided with a stationary truck on the Mahaica new road near Sugar Bar.

Singh clarified that the truck was not idly parked. “It’s not as if the truck man parked the truck on the road… to leave it there for two or three days,” Singh explained. He revealed that the heavy vehicle had become immobile just 20 minutes before the crash due to unforeseen “main-tenance issues.”

The Traffic Chief stressed that the onus was on drivers to be vigilant. “Motorists using the road need to be more cognizant, when they are driving, of vehicles which are parked, immobile or left unattended,” he stated. He reiterated that the truck’s immobility was a direct result of mechanical failure, and that the truck’s driver and porter were attempting to address it at the time of the collision.

While acknowledging the “grave situation” and loss of life, Singh hinted that the ongoing investiga-tion would likely point to an “error on the part of the driver” of the Rav4. He elaborated on fundamental road safety principles, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining a safe braking distance. “When you are driving and you observe a motor vehicle in front of you, based on the rate of travel, don’t you have a braking distance? And therefore you must establish distance between you and the vehicle in front of you,” he noted.

Singh also highlighted challenging road condi-tions at the site. “That area on the Mahaica Public Road, there are no lights. The road doesn’t have any light or road marking,” he said. Despite these challenges, he assured the public that the incident would be “investigated properly as every other and given the importance as every other.”

Beyond the immediate incident, Singh addressed the persistent problem of commercial vehicles being improperly parked on roadways, a practice he said his department was actively trying to curb.

“We have been making efforts all the while, wherever we notice any space that motor lorry owners or operators would from time to time leave their lorries multiple hours… that will have an improper implication for smooth traffic progres-sion,” Singh stated. He affirmed, “It is our duty to do so.

“We are asking or encouraging owners to take the necessary action to park your lorries com-pletely off the road. Not on the roadway… but in your own storage warehouse and or compounds. The roadway is not the place for you to park your motor lorry.”

Stabroek News had reported on the incident, identifying Kevindra Tularam as the deceased. His nephew, Gajindra Sukhra, said he had no detailed information, having only seen a video in a WhatsApp group. Com-mander of Regional Police Division 4 ‘C’ Khali Pareshram confirmed that there had been a fatal crash.