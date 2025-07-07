Foreign Affairs Minister: National issues keeping Trinidad PM out of Caricom meeting

(Trinidad Guardian) Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Sean Sobers, says Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is not attending the ongoing Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Jamaica due to “certain national issues” engaging her attention in Trinidad and Tobago.

He said to Guardian Media that her absence, though it would have been her first Caricom meeting in her second term, is not a slight to the regional body. Instead, she appointed him to reaffirm T&T’s continued commitment to Caricom.

Sobers said Persad-Bissessar is not the only regional leader not in attendance.

After days of speculation about her participation, it was confirmed on Saturday that Persad-Bissessar would not be present. The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs announced that Sobers and Minister of Homeland Security, Roger Alexander, would lead this country’s delegation.

No reason for her absence was given on Saturday and messages to the Prime Minister’s mobile phone went unanswered.

However, speaking to Guardian Media at the event’s opening ceremony at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, in Jamaica Sobers revealed, “there are certain national issues that are currently engaging her attention, that requires undivided attention and she is in Trinidad treating with those issues. I mean it follows a similar pattern with some other leaders who are not here, which you will recognise when the Caricom heads kick off, but there are some other leaders who did not come as well too, because they have other issues that they are engaging with in their own local territories.”

Asked if the issues which kept the Prime Minister away were national security concerns that the public should be aware of, Sobers said, “Nothing to be concerned about. No, no, no, no. Well, we have the Minister of Homeland Security here, so nothing to be concerned about that. They require her undivided attention and she has a competent team here with her that has been in constant contact with her. Since we left Trinidad yesterday, today we’ve been speaking to the Prime Minister, she’s already liaised with many of the heads virtually and are in constant contact with them.”

He did not elaborate further on what the issues are.

Former Foreign Affairs minister Dr Amery Browne criticised Persad-Bissessar’s absence from the Caricom meeting, calling it a troubling signal to the regional body.

He argued that the presence of newly appointed Ministers Sean Sobers and Roger Alexander does not make up for her absence.

“Sending two brand-new ministers and a new Permanent Secretary to lead the delegation, just two months after being elected, is simply not good enough for a founding CARICOM member,” he said.

Browne noted that T&T holds lead responsibility for regional security and energy, making high-level leadership crucial at this time.

“These meetings are typically driven by Heads of Government, not ministers, especially in caucus sessions where their voices carry the most weight and influence,” he added.

But in response, Sobers said, “I’ll say that’s totally false. Minister Alexander and I are quite competent and capable of treating with all of the issues on the agenda for the Caricom heads. As Minister Browne would well be aware, that those agendas would have been issued before and so we would have been quite familiar with them although they are updated almost on a regular basis and our Prime Minister is in constant contact with us, giving us the relevant direction that we move around and maneuver this entire Caricom heads.”

Sobers said he attended a meeting yesterday morning in Jamaica and was treated with respect.

“I was able to engage in the meeting in a fruitful way and my comments were taken on board and recommendations taken on board.”

The minister stressed the Prime Minister’s absence is in no way a slight to the regional body.

“Trinidad and Tobago has underscored its close relations with Caricom. As a matter of fact, many people may not know the Prime Minister has a very close relationship with Jamaica. She spent about 14 years of her life here and she’s expressed on a number of occasions the warmth and inextricable link that she has with the people of Jamaica during that tenure and continues to this day.”

He added, “And the Prime Minister would have indicated on a number of occasions with Caricom leaders and through us, as a new administration, that we intend to reaffirm our relationship with Caricom and stay connected to all of the aims and objectives that make up the Caricom caucus.”

On Sobers’ arrival at the Montego Bay Convention Centre where the opening ceremony was held yesterday, he was greeted by the host nation’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness where they had a brief conversation. Explaining what was said, Sobers told Guardian Media, “He acknowledged receipt of the Prime Minister’s phone calls, constant phone calls and the correspondence sent from my ministry to him. I expressed my congratulations to him on behalf of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for Jamaica accepting the chair for Caricom for the next six months and I expressed my gratitude for the fantastic engagement that we’ve had so far in Jamaica.”

Also in attendance to represent T&T is Ambassador to Caricom Ralph Maraj. He said this country sent a strong delegation to underscore its commitment to its regional relationship.

Persad-Bissessar is expected to be the featured speaker at the United National Congress’ Monday Night Report event in Penal this evening.