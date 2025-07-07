It often feels as though Guyanese are caught in a perpetual cycle of rapid pronouncements followed by prolonged periods of inaction. There’s a noticeable tendency to quickly declare ambitious goals, whether it’s boasting about becoming the Dubai of the Caribbean or lifting the standard of living for all Guyanese. Yet, these swift announcements are consistently followed by a phase of waiting.

For the man in the street, the anticipated benefits of the oil boom remain elusive. While some food prices have surged significantly, reportedly by 75 percent, there hasn’t been a corresponding increase in income to offset these rising costs.

Teachers are encouraged and hurried to graduate from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), investing their time and effort into qualifying for the profession, only to have to wait for three months or even longer before receiving their initial pay cheques. This delay, while perhaps a bureaucratic oversight, highlights the broader “hurry up and wait” phenomenon. Young professionals, eager to contribute and start their careers, are immediately met with a frustrating period of financial insecurity, a stark contrast to the urgency with which their qualifications were sought.

Furthermore, there’s a distinct pattern in how criticism is addressed. Dissenting voices are often swiftly dismissed as “empty noise” or branded as “enemies of progress.” Assertions denying governmental involvement in specific lobbying efforts or targeting individuals are made with remarkable speed. However, subsequent revelations often contradict these initial denials, bringing inconvenient truths to light. What was initially rejected often later proves to be factual, illustrating a cycle of hasty dismissal followed by eventual verification. This pattern erodes public trust and creates an environment where transparency is sacrificed for the sake of immediate damage control, only for the truth to inevitably emerge. This continuous cycle of denial and eventual revelation contributes to the public’s jaded perspective and reinforces the belief that official statements are to be met with skepticism rather than immediate acceptance. The failure by the government to produce the report into the 2023 GDF helicopter crash is a case in point.

This pattern extends to infrastructure development. New roads, traffic management systems, and policies are introduced with notable speed. Yet, their effectiveness often prove limited upon implementation, necessitating further interventions. One such example is the hurried implementation of the “no right turn into Lamaha street” rule. This decision, seemingly made without adequate foresight or public consultation, caused significant public outrage and traffic chaos, ultimately leading to its swift reversal. This incident perfectly encapsulates the reactive approach that often characterizes such projects, where the initial haste is followed by the realization of flaws, leading to a hurried construction of even more roads or the widening of existing ones in an attempt to rectify the initial missteps. The pertinent question arises: what happens when many single roads become four-lane highways? What are we going to hurry up and do then? In the meanwhile, the traffic congestion on the East Coast heading into Georgetown continues unabated nearly five years after the government took office.

The “silly season” of electoral campaigning also provides relevant examples. During this period, opposition figures made expedited promises of substantial salary increases. However, upon assuming office, these commitments are frequently deferred, citing unfavourable circumstances, global economic downturns, or inherited challenges. Consequently, the promised salary increases remain unfulfilled, and the public continues to await their implementation, especially the 8% promise. This deferral of promises, made with such urgency during campaigns, reinforces the “hurry up and wait” mentality and contri-butes to a growing cynicism about political pledges.

The allocation of house lots further illustrates this cycle. While 50,000 house lots were commendably distributed, a significant number of recipients have yet to actually see their allocated plots. Despite making payments and receiving allocation letters for areas like Le Ressouvenir, Chateau Margot, or Two Brothers, many cannot begin construction due to the absence of essential infrastructure, including proper roads, water, and electricity. While the distribution was swift, the provision of necessary amenities lags considerably, initiating a protracted period of waiting. This disconnect between the symbolic act of allocation and the practical realities of development epitomizes the “hurry up and wait” dynamic, leaving thousands in a state of limbo.

This recurring “hurry up and wait” dynamic is inherently frustrating and detrimental to public morale and national development. Announcements are made with urgency, promises are delivered with haste, and criticisms are swiftly set aside. Yet, the populace is consistently left to endure extended periods of anticipation for the realization of promised benefits, the emergence of truth, and the triumph of practical wisdom. This cycle creates a sense of perpetual motion without meaningful progress, where grand declarations overshadow substantive action.

When will this cycle end? Breaking free from this pattern requires a fundamental shift towards more thoughtful planning, genuine public consultation, and a greater commitment to accountability. It demands that pronouncements be backed by robust implementation strategies and that promises are made with a realistic understanding of the resources and timelines required for their fulfillment. Only then can Guyana move beyond the frustrating rhythm of “hurry up and wait” and truly translate its ambitious goals into tangible improvements for all its citizens.

In this season of politics let’s see what the manifestos produce.