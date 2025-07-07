Failure of PPP Government’s food production and food security policies are reflected in New GMC’s four-year data

Dear Editor,

The PPP Government continues to mislead Guyanese about actual agricultural output, while providing a narrative that doesn’t reflect the true story. Which is, according to data from the New Guyana Marketing Cooperation (NGPC), “basic food items consumed by the poorest of Guyanese over the last four (4) years has increased by 75%”.

The failure to properly invest in a sustainable agricultural budget for Regions with smaller but critical towns like Bartica, Linden, and Mahdia that are still forced to purchase the majority of their food from distant markets, drives up costs and dependency.

Also, government’s excessive focus on the oil and gas sector, while failing to invest in improving output in broader agricultural sectors across the country. Farming communities in Linden, such as Millie’s, West Watooka, and others are treated with a “kitchen garden” approach.

In our negotiations of 2012, when the request was made for more financial input into faming at West Watooka by Mr. Norton (which is in the 21st of August agreement), the then finance minister justified this “kitchen garden” approach by claiming “comparative advantage”. Des-pite repeated claims on infrastructure spending, the headlines are quite clear that Guyanese cannot “eat concrete”.

75% increase in food bill, in four years, is certainly a failure of the PPP Government’s food production and food security policies and its poor handling of what has become a cost of living crisis for the poorest of Guyanese.

Sincerely,

Sharma Solomon

Mayor of Linden