Minister’s ostensible government outreach in Baracara had all the optics of a partisan political campaign

Dear Editor,

Guyana is truly a unique place, where political theatrics often know no bounds. As elections draw near, we witness all manner of performances, and some politicians will go to extreme lengths to elicit sympathy or curry favour with voters. The most absurd displays often emerge during campaign season, and the most recent example underscores this unfortunate reality.

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture, led by Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, conducted an outreach in the Baracara community, located in the upper Berbice River area of Region 6 (not Region 2 as was initially circulated). What was both disappointing and troubling was the overtly partisan nature of what was presented as a government event. Images and reports circulating on social media clearly show the minister, along with several staff from various departments in the Ministry of Agriculture, all outfitted in red T-shirts prominently bearing the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) logo.

This raises a serious concern. Was this truly a government outreach, funded by taxpayers, or a thinly veiled political campaign event? The blurring of lines between state resources and party activities undermines democratic principles and violates the expectation of impartial public service.

Even more concerning were reports, corroborated by eyewitnesses and photos posted online, that school activities were suspended in the community to facilitate this outreach. Even worse, children were visibly present at the event, wearing oversized PPP/C T-shirts. Such a display is not only unethical, it is reprehensible. Using children as political props violates their right to remain free from partisan influence and should never be condoned.

Parents must also be held accountable. It is our duty as guardians to protect our children from the toxicity of politics, especially when it is weaponized for public optics. No child should be made to wear a party symbol or participate in any activity that compromises their neutrality or subjects them to political messaging they cannot fully understand.

The people of Baracara must not forget history. Prior to May 2015, under successive PPP/C administrations, Baracara was consistently neglected. As a largely agriculture-based community, residents struggled for years to access proper markets for their produce. No viable transportation solutions were implemented to support their needs, despite repeated appeals. Now, with elections around the corner, the very same actors return suddenly proclaiming love for the people and making lofty promises. The timing is no coincidence.

As citizens, we must be vigilant and not fall prey to orchestrated propaganda or election-time affection. Our children must never be exploited for political gain. Public servants must never misuse state resources to promote partisan agendas. And our communities must not be treated as pawns in the electoral game. Let us demand integrity, accountability, and genuine service, not flashy T-shirts and shallow gestures.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson

Former Member of Parliament